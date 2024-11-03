Rohit Sharma Targets Redemption in Upcoming Australia Series

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has acknowledged the disappointing performance of the batting lineup during their series against New Zealand. Despite the 0-3 whitewash, Sharma remains optimistic about the upcoming tour of Australia. He has vowed that the team will strive to deliver a special performance.

While conceding concern over the recent batting failures, Sharma emphasizes the need to focus on the immediate challenge posed by the Australian series. Highlighting the importance of acclimatization, the captain revealed plans for the squad to arrive early Down Under. Previous successes on Australian soil serve as a confidence booster.

Sharma, known for his aggressive batting style, admits to needing a strategic rethink. He stresses the importance of adapting his game while addressing mistakes made alongside fellow batsman Virat Kohli. Sharma also underscores the necessity of supporting young players through the challenges posed by the Australian environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)