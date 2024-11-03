Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Uncertain About Perth Test Participation Amidst BGT Anticipation

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed doubt about participating in the first Test against Australia in Perth. India, having recently faced a series defeat against New Zealand, anticipates another challenging series starting November 22, continuing the rivalry with strong past performances.

As the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has voiced uncertainty about his participation in the opening Test against Australia in Perth. Speaking after India's recent series loss against New Zealand, Sharma admitted, "Right now, I am not too sure whether I'll be going, but let's see. Fingers crossed." Despite the recent setback, Sharma's record against Australia includes 708 runs in 22 innings, with one century and three fifties.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to kick off on November 22 in Perth, holds significant excitement as India boasts a superior track record, having won the last four series against Australia. India's remarkable performance includes consecutive victories in Australia during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. Overall, India has clinched the trophy 10 times compared to Australia's five, with Australia's last successful outing in India dating back to 2004-05.

The series continues with a day-night Test scheduled from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, followed by matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and the climactic Test in Sydney from January 3 to 7. These venues promise to deliver thrilling encounters, with the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne's iconic cricket ground being a highlight, leading into a dramatic series conclusion at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

