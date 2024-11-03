Turning Tracks Trouble: India's Unexpected Whitewash Against New Zealand

In a surprising turn of events, the Indian cricket team's strategy of choosing spin-friendly pitches resulted in a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home. Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged the strategic decision to play on turning tracks, which ultimately backfired.

The losses in Pune and Mumbai exposed the home team's vulnerabilities, marking the end of a 12-year undefeated home Test series run. Rohit defended the new coaching staff, acknowledging that their approach to the game would require time to adjust.

The disappointing series prompted introspection about pitch selections and player performance, particularly given the squad's new adjustments under coach Gautam Gambhir. Rohit emphasized the importance of training ahead of the upcoming Australian tour to rebuild confidence and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)