Turning Tracks Trouble: India's Unexpected Whitewash Against New Zealand

The Indian cricket team's decision to play on spin-friendly pitches backfired as they suffered a historic 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand. Captain Rohit Sharma admitted the choice of wickets was strategic, but it resulted in major defeats, raising questions about their home series strategy.

Updated: 03-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the Indian cricket team's strategy of choosing spin-friendly pitches resulted in a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home. Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged the strategic decision to play on turning tracks, which ultimately backfired.

The losses in Pune and Mumbai exposed the home team's vulnerabilities, marking the end of a 12-year undefeated home Test series run. Rohit defended the new coaching staff, acknowledging that their approach to the game would require time to adjust.

The disappointing series prompted introspection about pitch selections and player performance, particularly given the squad's new adjustments under coach Gautam Gambhir. Rohit emphasized the importance of training ahead of the upcoming Australian tour to rebuild confidence and performance.

