Lando Norris Shines in Dramatic Sao Paulo GP Qualifying
Lando Norris secured pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen qualifying in 17th. The session was postponed due to rain, and George Russell will start second for Mercedes. Verstappen, facing a grid penalty, remains the championship leader, 44 points ahead of Norris.
Lando Norris secured pole position at a dramatic Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying session on Sunday. The McLaren driver outperformed competitors as Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified a disappointing 17th in challenging wet conditions at Interlagos.
Postponed from Saturday due to heavy rain, the session saw George Russell lining up second for Mercedes. Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull took a surprising third while Esteban Ocon of Alpine captured fourth place.
Championship leader Verstappen, facing a five-place grid drop due to an engine change, was positioned only 12th when the session was halted. With four races and a sprint remaining, Verstappen leads Norris by 44 points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sarfaraz Khan Shines with Maiden Test Century Amidst Rain Delay
Rain Delays Test Match Drama: Sarfaraz and Pant Shine
George Russell Leads Eventful Mexico GP Practice amid Albon-Bearman Collision
Yuki Tsunoda Set for Red Bull Test Drive: A Honda-Backed Opportunity
George Russell Leads Dramatic Mexico City Grand Prix Practice