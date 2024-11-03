Left Menu

Lando Norris Shines in Dramatic Sao Paulo GP Qualifying

Lando Norris secured pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen qualifying in 17th. The session was postponed due to rain, and George Russell will start second for Mercedes. Verstappen, facing a grid penalty, remains the championship leader, 44 points ahead of Norris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:54 IST
Lando Norris secured pole position at a dramatic Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying session on Sunday. The McLaren driver outperformed competitors as Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified a disappointing 17th in challenging wet conditions at Interlagos.

Postponed from Saturday due to heavy rain, the session saw George Russell lining up second for Mercedes. Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull took a surprising third while Esteban Ocon of Alpine captured fourth place.

Championship leader Verstappen, facing a five-place grid drop due to an engine change, was positioned only 12th when the session was halted. With four races and a sprint remaining, Verstappen leads Norris by 44 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

