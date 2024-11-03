Lando Norris Shines in Dramatic Sao Paulo GP Qualifying

Lando Norris secured pole position at a dramatic Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying session on Sunday. The McLaren driver outperformed competitors as Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified a disappointing 17th in challenging wet conditions at Interlagos.

Postponed from Saturday due to heavy rain, the session saw George Russell lining up second for Mercedes. Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull took a surprising third while Esteban Ocon of Alpine captured fourth place.

Championship leader Verstappen, facing a five-place grid drop due to an engine change, was positioned only 12th when the session was halted. With four races and a sprint remaining, Verstappen leads Norris by 44 points.

