Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull Ascent: A New Era for Japanese F1 Drivers

In a pivotal moment for motorsport, Yuki Tsunoda has been elevated to Red Bull's primary Formula 1 team. Following Liam Lawson's demotion after a lackluster start to the season, Tsunoda now carries the mantle of Japanese F1 drivers striving for excellence. His inaugural Grand Prix with Red Bull takes place on home soil in Japan, adding pressure and excitement for the promising driver.

Tsunoda, while preparing to race alongside the formidable four-time champion Max Verstappen, shared insights into his mindset. "Be close as much as possible to Max," was the sage advice offered by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, he revealed. Despite the initial disappointment of not being selected earlier in the season, Tsunoda remains optimistic about his potential to outperform competitors Red Bull might have chosen.

As the F1 season heats up, all eyes are on Tsunoda's performance at Suzuka, a circuit he knows well. Meanwhile, Lawson is focused on making the best of his situation with Racing Bulls, despite challenges in earlier races. Red Bull cars will feature a special white livery this weekend, celebrating their partnership with Honda before transitioning to Ford power next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)