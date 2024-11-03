Left Menu

India's Cricket Future: Transition and Strategic Changes Post-Australia Tour

The future of senior Indian cricketers will be decided post the Australia tour. With the BCCI assessing the recent series loss against New Zealand, discussions about phasing out senior players like Sharma and Kohli are underway. Focus remains on the crucial upcoming Australia series and long-term team strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:09 IST
The future of India's cricketing stalwarts hangs in balance as discussions intensify following the disappointing series against New Zealand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is poised to evaluate the team's composition and performance post the upcoming Australia tour.

Senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin may face their final Test series against Australia, given their nearing career ends. Current captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his focus on the immediate challenge of the Australia series.

The senior selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, and head coach Gautam Gambhir are set to engage with these players, crafting a structured phaseout policy aimed at rejuvenating the team. This could see emerging talent like Washington Sundar and others taking central roles in upcoming series.

