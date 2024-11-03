Mumbai City FC's Spectacular Triumph: A Night of Goals and Drama

Mumbai City FC clinched a remarkable 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League on Sunday, marking their second victory of the season. Thrilling late goals from Nathan Rodrigues and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte ensured their win in an action-packed encounter.

Nikolaos Karelis was instrumental for Mumbai, netting twice, with his first goal arriving in the 9th minute following an expertly timed assist from Chhangte. Karelis extended their lead in the 55th minute, converting a penalty won after a foul by Kerala's Naocha Singh.

Kerala Blasters mounted a spirited response with Kwame Peprah securing a penalty that Jesus Jimenez converted to reduce the deficit in the 57th minute. Peprah then equalized in the 71st minute, heading in an assist from Adrian Luna. However, Kerala's progress was halted when Peprah saw red, leaving them down to 10 men. Minutes later, Rodrigues capitalized on a loose ball from a corner to restore Mumbai's advantage, which was further cemented by Chhangte's penalty in the 90th minute.

