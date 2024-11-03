Puneri Paltan Triumphs in Maha Maharashtra Derby with Stellar Raiding Performance

In a gripping encounter at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the Puneri Paltan surged past U Mumba with a 35-28 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League's Maha Maharashtra Derby. The Sunday match saw skipper Aslam Inamdar shine, delivering a remarkable 10 points, while Gaurav Khatri and Mohit Goyat played pivotal roles in the team's success.

The intense clash began evenly, with both sides securing early points. However, the Paltans soon found their rhythm, thanks to Inamdar's consistent performance and Goyat's support. By halftime, they led with a comfortable 22-16 score.

Despite U Mumba's attempts to fight back, notably through Ajit Chavan's raids, the Paltans maintained control. A standout moment was Mohit Goyat's Super Raid, clinching three opponents and sealing the win. The victory marks Puneri Paltan's fourth triumph of the season, reinforcing their stature in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)