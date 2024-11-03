Mumbai City FC Stuns Kerala Blasters in Thrilling ISL Victory

Mumbai City FC clinched a remarkable 4-2 victory against Kerala Blasters FC in an exhilarating matchup at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, marking their second win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Spectacular late goals from Nathan Rodrigues and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed a hard-earned triumph for the Islanders.

Nikolaos Karelis was pivotal for the Mumbai squad, netting a brace, with his first goal in the ninth minute following a precise pass from Chhangte. He later scored from a penalty after a foul by Kerala defender Naocha Singh. However, despite Mumbai's dominance, Kerala's Kwame Peprah maintained the tension with a goal earned from another spot-kick, narrowing Mumbai's lead.

The match intensity grew as Peprah helped equalize in the 71st minute, only to be sent off moments later. Mumbai seized the advantage, with Rodrigues netting decisively in the 85th minute. Chhangte delivered the final blow with a confidently struck penalty in the 90th minute, securing a dominant victory for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)