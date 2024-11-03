Left Menu

Mumbai City FC Stuns Kerala Blasters in Thrilling ISL Victory

Mumbai City FC triumphed 4-2 over Kerala Blasters FC in a thrilling encounter at home, achieving their second ISL win of the season. Late goals by Nathan Rodrigues and Lallianzuala Chhangte secured the victory after a spirited team effort. Karelis and Peprah also played crucial roles for their respective teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:17 IST
Nikolaos Karelis. (Picture: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC clinched a remarkable 4-2 victory against Kerala Blasters FC in an exhilarating matchup at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, marking their second win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. Spectacular late goals from Nathan Rodrigues and captain Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed a hard-earned triumph for the Islanders.

Nikolaos Karelis was pivotal for the Mumbai squad, netting a brace, with his first goal in the ninth minute following a precise pass from Chhangte. He later scored from a penalty after a foul by Kerala defender Naocha Singh. However, despite Mumbai's dominance, Kerala's Kwame Peprah maintained the tension with a goal earned from another spot-kick, narrowing Mumbai's lead.

The match intensity grew as Peprah helped equalize in the 71st minute, only to be sent off moments later. Mumbai seized the advantage, with Rodrigues netting decisively in the 85th minute. Chhangte delivered the final blow with a confidently struck penalty in the 90th minute, securing a dominant victory for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

Latest News

