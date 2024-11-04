Key Players Ruled Out: Major Changes for All Blacks Ahead of Ireland Clash

The New Zealand rugby team has announced that two key players, hooker Codie Taylor and fly-half Beauden Barrett, will miss the upcoming test match against Ireland. The decision follows standard concussion protocols after their match against England at Twickenham.

Brodie McAlister and Harry Plummer have been called up to replace the injured players. Ruben Love is also rejoining the squad following his performance with the All Blacks XV against Munster. Loose forward Christian Lio-Willie remains with the team as extra cover.

As additional changes occur, Billy Proctor will return home to New Zealand to be with his partner for the birth of their child. The test match is scheduled to take place at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)