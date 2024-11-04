Left Menu

Alpine Celebrates Turnaround Victory in Brazil

Alpine achieved a significant victory in Brazil with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly placing second and third, their performance lifting the team to sixth place in the Constructors' Championship. This victory could potentially secure a $50-million prize, highlighting a turnaround in a challenging season.

In a dramatic turn of events, Alpine's Formula One team celebrated a major triumph in Brazil on Sunday. French drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly clinched second and third places respectively at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit, which proved to be a game-changer for the Renault-owned team.

The rain-soaked race, marked by chaos and frequent crashes, saw Alpine accumulate more than double the points from their previous 20 races combined. Gasly expressed disbelief at their success, saying, "No-one believed it until the end."

The victory elevated Alpine to sixth place in the Constructors' Championship, positioning them for a potential $50-million prize if they maintain their standing. This unexpected success has uplifted team morale and promises a hopeful outlook for the remainder of the season.

