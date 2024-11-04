Alpine Celebrates Turnaround Victory in Brazil

In a dramatic turn of events, Alpine's Formula One team celebrated a major triumph in Brazil on Sunday. French drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly clinched second and third places respectively at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit, which proved to be a game-changer for the Renault-owned team.

The rain-soaked race, marked by chaos and frequent crashes, saw Alpine accumulate more than double the points from their previous 20 races combined. Gasly expressed disbelief at their success, saying, "No-one believed it until the end."

The victory elevated Alpine to sixth place in the Constructors' Championship, positioning them for a potential $50-million prize if they maintain their standing. This unexpected success has uplifted team morale and promises a hopeful outlook for the remainder of the season.

