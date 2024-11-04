Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Croatia and Argentina Secure Last Spots in United Cup

Croatia and Argentina complete the line-up for the United Cup mixed team tournament, set to begin in Sydney and Perth. Croatia's team is led by Donna Vekic and Borna Coric, while Argentina, returning after missing last year, features stars Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Nadia Podoroska.

Updated: 04-11-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 05:22 IST
Croatia and Argentina have officially claimed the final places for the upcoming United Cup mixed team tournament, scheduled to kick off in Sydney and Perth at the start of the next season. Tournament officials confirmed this update on Monday.

Representing Croatia, Donna Vekic and Borna Coric will spearhead their nation's quest for victory at the $10 million competition, marking their third consecutive year in the prestigious event. They will face formidable opponents from the United States and Canada under Group A. Meanwhile, Argentina, featuring top players Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Nadia Podoroska, are set to compete against Australia and Britain in Group F.

The tournament commences on December 27, with the grand finale taking place in Sydney on January 5. The draw highlights intriguing matchups, with Group A hosting the US, Canada, and Croatia, while other groups promise compelling clashes as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

