Mumbai City FC Triumphs in Thriller Against Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, celebrated a thrilling 4-2 victory against Kerala Blasters in the ISL. Despite their win, Kratky stressed the need for continued improvement. He praised Nikolaos Karelis and Nathan Rodrigues for their contributions, highlighting the importance of developing young talent and learning from each match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:01 IST
Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai City FC secured a 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. Head coach Petr Kratky expressed both satisfaction and a call for further improvements post-match.

Nikolaos Karelis delivered a standout performance for Mumbai City FC, scoring twice, including an early penalty that set the tone for the game. However, Kerala Blasters managed to claw their way back, leveling the scoreline, before Nathan Rodrigues and Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed the win for Mumbai.

Kratky praised his team's attacking prowess but noted the need to refine defensive strategies, particularly after losing a two-goal lead. Emphasizing player development, Kratky highlighted the potential of young Nathan Rodrigues, advocating for patience and continued support in nurturing upcoming talent.

