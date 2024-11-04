Mumbai City FC Triumphs in Thriller Against Kerala Blasters

In a thrilling encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai City FC secured a 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. Head coach Petr Kratky expressed both satisfaction and a call for further improvements post-match.

Nikolaos Karelis delivered a standout performance for Mumbai City FC, scoring twice, including an early penalty that set the tone for the game. However, Kerala Blasters managed to claw their way back, leveling the scoreline, before Nathan Rodrigues and Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed the win for Mumbai.

Kratky praised his team's attacking prowess but noted the need to refine defensive strategies, particularly after losing a two-goal lead. Emphasizing player development, Kratky highlighted the potential of young Nathan Rodrigues, advocating for patience and continued support in nurturing upcoming talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)