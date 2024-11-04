Ajaz Patel's Historic 3-0 Sweep: Making History in India
Ajaz Patel, the Mumbai-born New Zealand cricketer, played a pivotal role in New Zealand's historic 3-0 test series sweep in India. Patel's performance, including taking 11 wickets in the final match, was marked as even more significant than his previous record at Wankhede Stadium. He emphasized the series' collective team effort.
Ajaz Patel, a Mumbai native turned New Zealand cricketer, became the hero of New Zealand's first-ever 3-0 series sweep in India, describing the victory as more exhilarating than his memorable outing at Wankhede three years ago.
Patel, who registered impressive figures of 5-103 and 6-57 in the decisive third test, expressed his contentment over this achievement, emphasizing that delivering a comprehensive series win made its sweetness incomparable to his earlier personal success, which was overshadowed by a crushing defeat.
Reflecting on the incredible team effort, Patel highlighted the contributions of teammates like Mitchell Santner and celebrated defeating India's spinners at their own game, confirming his firm belief that no one in the team took a 'backward step' throughout the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
