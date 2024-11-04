Mourinho's VAR Outburst: A Controversial Victory for Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho criticized the Video Assistant Referee's decisions in their 3-2 win against Trabzonspor. After VAR awarded two penalties to the opposition, Mourinho was frustrated by an unpunished challenge on his player. Despite this, Fenerbahce clinched a late victory, leading Mourinho to question the VAR's involvement.
In a heated encounter at Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce's coach Jose Mourinho lashed out at the Video Assistant Referee after critical decisions went against his team. The match ended in a narrow 3-2 victory, but not without controversy.
The second half saw the home side awarded two penalties due to VAR interventions. However, Mourinho was left incensed when a challenge on his player, Bright Osayi-Samuel, went unnoticed, leaving the score tied at 2-2 late in the game.
Fenerbahce ultimately secured the win with Sofyan Amrabat's stoppage-time goal, yet Mourinho's critique of VAR official Atilla Karaoglan remained sharp. He questioned Karaoglan's future involvement in Fenerbahce matches, suggesting a pattern of biased decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Modifies Sentencing Amendment Bill to Strengthen Penalties for Repeat Offenders
Punjab's Stubble Burning Crackdown: Over 870 FIRs and Strict Penalties
F1 Rulings Set New Racing Standards After Verstappen's Penalties
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix
Western Railway Clampdown: New Luggage Penalties to Ease Station Congestion