Mourinho's VAR Outburst: A Controversial Victory for Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho criticized the Video Assistant Referee's decisions in their 3-2 win against Trabzonspor. After VAR awarded two penalties to the opposition, Mourinho was frustrated by an unpunished challenge on his player. Despite this, Fenerbahce clinched a late victory, leading Mourinho to question the VAR's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:03 IST
In a heated encounter at Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce's coach Jose Mourinho lashed out at the Video Assistant Referee after critical decisions went against his team. The match ended in a narrow 3-2 victory, but not without controversy.

The second half saw the home side awarded two penalties due to VAR interventions. However, Mourinho was left incensed when a challenge on his player, Bright Osayi-Samuel, went unnoticed, leaving the score tied at 2-2 late in the game.

Fenerbahce ultimately secured the win with Sofyan Amrabat's stoppage-time goal, yet Mourinho's critique of VAR official Atilla Karaoglan remained sharp. He questioned Karaoglan's future involvement in Fenerbahce matches, suggesting a pattern of biased decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

