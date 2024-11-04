Mourinho's VAR Outburst: A Controversial Victory for Fenerbahce

In a heated encounter at Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce's coach Jose Mourinho lashed out at the Video Assistant Referee after critical decisions went against his team. The match ended in a narrow 3-2 victory, but not without controversy.

The second half saw the home side awarded two penalties due to VAR interventions. However, Mourinho was left incensed when a challenge on his player, Bright Osayi-Samuel, went unnoticed, leaving the score tied at 2-2 late in the game.

Fenerbahce ultimately secured the win with Sofyan Amrabat's stoppage-time goal, yet Mourinho's critique of VAR official Atilla Karaoglan remained sharp. He questioned Karaoglan's future involvement in Fenerbahce matches, suggesting a pattern of biased decisions.

