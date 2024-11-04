Left Menu

A New Chapter for Female Jockeys at the Melbourne Cup

Four female jockeys, including Winona Costin and Jamie Kah, vie for glory in the Melbourne Cup, echoing Michelle Payne's historic 2015 victory. Amid evolving horse safety standards and reduced foreign participation, the Melbourne Cup seeks to rekindle public interest with a growing female presence in top-tier horse racing.

Updated: 04-11-2024 14:29 IST
In a historic stride, four female jockeys will compete in the Melbourne Cup this Tuesday, aiming to replicate Michelle Payne's groundbreaking 2015 victory. Payne's triumph was not only a sporting milestone but a catalyst for increasing opportunities for women in horse racing.

The contenders include Winona Costin and Jamie Kah, who bring their prowess to a prestigious race which once drew massive crowds but now faces dwindling interest due to safety concerns. Last year, Kah finished third on Prince of Arran and hopes to go even further this time with Okita Soushi.

As horse safety standards have tightened, foreign participation has declined, yet Irish trainer Willie Mullins remains hopeful for a win with Vauban. The Melbourne Cup continues to evolve, weaving a narrative of resilience and emerging female talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

