Court Summons Key Witness in Women's Wrestlers Protest Amid Legal Developments

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has issued a summons for a key witness in the women's wrestlers protest held at Jantar Mantar in January 2023. The witness, also a complainant, is expected to record evidence on November 14, under the direction of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia. This follows her previous absence due to international wrestling commitments.

The defense, represented by counsel Rajiv Mohan, argued that the witness should not be summoned, asserting she authored the initial FIR. However, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava stated it is the responsibility of the prosecution to present the witness. The case also sees new representation as the victims have engaged a new lawyer, who has officially filed his vakalatnama with the court.

In a separate legal development, permission was granted to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the accused, for a passport renewal. Singh, previously holding a diplomatic passport as an MP, submitted an application for this renewal. These proceedings follow the recent decision by Delhi police to drop one witness, coach Jagbeer Singh, from the case.

