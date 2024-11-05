Knight's Choice Defies Odds to Clinch Melbourne Cup

Rank outsider Knight's Choice stunned spectators by winning the 164th Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday. The horse, guided by jockey Robbie Dolan, surged past competitors to narrowly defeat Warp Speed in a sensational photo finish, with Okita Soushi securing third place.

This remarkable victory marks co-trainer Sheila Laxon's second Melbourne Cup triumph, 23 years after preparing Ethereal for the 2001 trophy. Dolan's race strategy and the horse's ability to maintain pace on a good track proved decisive in overturning the 80/1 odds.

The competition saw a reduced field of 23 horses following the last-minute withdrawal of Athabascan, trained by John O'Shea and Tom Charlton, due to a heart issue. The race unfolded on a perfect afternoon, capturing a vivid display of athleticism and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)