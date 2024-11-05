Left Menu

Knight's Choice Defies Odds to Clinch Melbourne Cup

Rank outsider Knight's Choice, ridden by Robbie Dolan, stormed to victory in the 164th Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse. The win marked co-trainer Sheila Laxon's second triumph, 23 years after Ethereal's win. Knight's Choice edged Warp Speed in a photo finish, with Okita Soushi finishing third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:00 IST
Knight's Choice Defies Odds to Clinch Melbourne Cup

Rank outsider Knight's Choice stunned spectators by winning the 164th Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday. The horse, guided by jockey Robbie Dolan, surged past competitors to narrowly defeat Warp Speed in a sensational photo finish, with Okita Soushi securing third place.

This remarkable victory marks co-trainer Sheila Laxon's second Melbourne Cup triumph, 23 years after preparing Ethereal for the 2001 trophy. Dolan's race strategy and the horse's ability to maintain pace on a good track proved decisive in overturning the 80/1 odds.

The competition saw a reduced field of 23 horses following the last-minute withdrawal of Athabascan, trained by John O'Shea and Tom Charlton, due to a heart issue. The race unfolded on a perfect afternoon, capturing a vivid display of athleticism and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024