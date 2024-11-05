Kiran George: Lone Indian Hope at Korea Masters 2024

In an unexpected turn of events, Kiran George will fly the Indian flag solo at the Korea Masters 2024, commencing this Tuesday in Iksan City, South Korea. Originally, he was set to compete alongside fellow Indians Ayush Shetty and Imad Farooqui Samiya.

The changes came after Shetty's withdrawal post-semi-final appearance at the Hylo Open in Germany and Samiya's unexplained exit, leaving George the sole Indian representative. He will meet Vietnam's Nguyen Hai Dang in the first round, with a potential face-off against Japanese fifth seed Takuma Obayashi in the next.

Despite being a former quarter-finalist at the Indonesia Masters and Swiss Open, George has struggled recently, unable to advance beyond the round of 16 in competitions since March. Notably, no Indian has ever claimed a title at the Korea Masters. Last year, Tanya Hemanth was eliminated in the first round, while George himself exited early at the Arctic Open after a promising start.

