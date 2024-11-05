Celebrating Virat Kohli's Legacy: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Tribute in Sand

In a unique tribute to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an elaborate sculpture at Puri Beach, Odisha, to mark the cricketer's 36th birthday on Tuesday. Known for his exceptional sand art, Pattnaik crafted a 5-foot piece using approximately 4 tons of sand.

The acclaimed artist was joined by students from his sand art institution to complete the intricate sculpture. He expressed his admiration for Kohli, whose illustrious cricketing career spans over 15 years, making him one of the sport's greatest players globally.

Virat Kohli's journey, from leading India to an ICC U19 World Cup victory in 2008 to becoming an emblem of modern cricket, exemplifies remarkable determination and skill. With 118 test matches and impressive records, Kohli remains a dominant force in cricket, symbolizing India's aggressive, resilient sporting spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)