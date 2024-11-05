Left Menu

Celebrating Virat Kohli's Legacy: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Tribute in Sand

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted a sand sculpture on Puri Beach, Odisha, to celebrate cricketer Virat Kohli's 36th birthday. The 5-foot sculpture, made from 4 tons of sand, honors Kohli's remarkable career and achievements, depicting him as an emblem of modern Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:11 IST
Celebrating Virat Kohli's Legacy: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Tribute in Sand
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique tribute to Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an elaborate sculpture at Puri Beach, Odisha, to mark the cricketer's 36th birthday on Tuesday. Known for his exceptional sand art, Pattnaik crafted a 5-foot piece using approximately 4 tons of sand.

The acclaimed artist was joined by students from his sand art institution to complete the intricate sculpture. He expressed his admiration for Kohli, whose illustrious cricketing career spans over 15 years, making him one of the sport's greatest players globally.

Virat Kohli's journey, from leading India to an ICC U19 World Cup victory in 2008 to becoming an emblem of modern cricket, exemplifies remarkable determination and skill. With 118 test matches and impressive records, Kohli remains a dominant force in cricket, symbolizing India's aggressive, resilient sporting spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024