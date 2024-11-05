Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Cricket Future: Planning for India's Next Test Captain

Former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth suggests India should plan for a successor to Rohit Sharma amid his recent test cricket struggles. Rohit, having retired from T20Is and facing form issues, may potentially step down from tests if the upcoming series in Australia does not go well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:40 IST
In light of Rohit Sharma's recent struggles in test cricket, former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has voiced the need for India to plan for a new test leader. As the team prepares for a challenging five-test series in Australia, questions about Rohit's future linger.

Rohit, who retired from Twenty20 internationals after leading India to a World Cup victory, is under scrutiny following a dip in form and leadership mishaps during a series against New Zealand. Srikkanth speculates that a poor performance in Australia might coax Sharma to exit test cricket altogether.

The 37-year-old batsman's recent statistics paint a challenging picture, with only one half-century in ten innings and several reckless shots. Nonetheless, his candid acknowledgment of these challenges marks a potential first step toward regaining form, according to Srikkanth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

