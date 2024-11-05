Rohit Sharma's Cricket Future: Planning for India's Next Test Captain

In light of Rohit Sharma's recent struggles in test cricket, former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has voiced the need for India to plan for a new test leader. As the team prepares for a challenging five-test series in Australia, questions about Rohit's future linger.

Rohit, who retired from Twenty20 internationals after leading India to a World Cup victory, is under scrutiny following a dip in form and leadership mishaps during a series against New Zealand. Srikkanth speculates that a poor performance in Australia might coax Sharma to exit test cricket altogether.

The 37-year-old batsman's recent statistics paint a challenging picture, with only one half-century in ten innings and several reckless shots. Nonetheless, his candid acknowledgment of these challenges marks a potential first step toward regaining form, according to Srikkanth.

