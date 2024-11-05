Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid: Hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics

India officially expressed its intent to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Indian Olympic Association's submission of a 'Letter of Intent' marks a shift from informal to continuous dialogue with the International Olympic Committee. Ahmedabad emerges as the likely host city, with India's proposal including indigenous sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:30 IST
India's Ambitious Bid: Hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has made a formal move in its quest to host the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics, submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission. This marks India's transition from informal discussions to continuous dialogue with the IOC.

The submission was confirmed by a source within the sports ministry, indicating a significant step forward. Hosting the Games could bring considerable economic, social, and developmental benefits, according to the source. Competition remains stiff, with countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar also vying to host the prestigious event.

While Ahmedabad is positioned as a leading contender for the host city, India aims to include indigenous sports such as yoga and kabaddi in its proposal. Despite this excitement, internal conflicts within the Indian Olympic Association could pose challenges to the bid's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024