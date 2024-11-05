India's Ambitious Bid: Hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics
India officially expressed its intent to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Indian Olympic Association's submission of a 'Letter of Intent' marks a shift from informal to continuous dialogue with the International Olympic Committee. Ahmedabad emerges as the likely host city, with India's proposal including indigenous sports.
India has made a formal move in its quest to host the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics, submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission. This marks India's transition from informal discussions to continuous dialogue with the IOC.
The submission was confirmed by a source within the sports ministry, indicating a significant step forward. Hosting the Games could bring considerable economic, social, and developmental benefits, according to the source. Competition remains stiff, with countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar also vying to host the prestigious event.
While Ahmedabad is positioned as a leading contender for the host city, India aims to include indigenous sports such as yoga and kabaddi in its proposal. Despite this excitement, internal conflicts within the Indian Olympic Association could pose challenges to the bid's progression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
