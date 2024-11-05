Left Menu

French Soccer League Under Investigation: The CVC Capital Deal

French financial investigators have searched the offices of France's LFP professional soccer league, focusing on a 13% stake deal with CVC Capital. This deal, made in 2022, has drawn scrutiny, with a French senate report highlighting concerns over its management and long-term benefits.

Updated: 05-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:43 IST
Financial investigators are probing the LFP professional soccer league's offices in France, according to a report by L'Equipe on Tuesday.

The inquiry is linked to a 2022 transaction involving CVC Capital's acquisition of a 13% stake in the LFP's media rights business, valued at 1.5 billion euros. Both the prosecutors' office and the LFP have not commented on the matter.

A French senate report revealed management errors within the league, questioning the long-term value of the CVC deal for clubs, despite its immediate appeal for LFP management, as noted by Michel Savin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

