French Soccer League Under Investigation: The CVC Capital Deal
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:43 IST
Financial investigators are probing the LFP professional soccer league's offices in France, according to a report by L'Equipe on Tuesday.
The inquiry is linked to a 2022 transaction involving CVC Capital's acquisition of a 13% stake in the LFP's media rights business, valued at 1.5 billion euros. Both the prosecutors' office and the LFP have not commented on the matter.
A French senate report revealed management errors within the league, questioning the long-term value of the CVC deal for clubs, despite its immediate appeal for LFP management, as noted by Michel Savin.
