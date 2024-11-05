French Soccer League Under Investigation: The CVC Capital Deal

Financial investigators are probing the LFP professional soccer league's offices in France, according to a report by L'Equipe on Tuesday.

The inquiry is linked to a 2022 transaction involving CVC Capital's acquisition of a 13% stake in the LFP's media rights business, valued at 1.5 billion euros. Both the prosecutors' office and the LFP have not commented on the matter.

A French senate report revealed management errors within the league, questioning the long-term value of the CVC deal for clubs, despite its immediate appeal for LFP management, as noted by Michel Savin.

