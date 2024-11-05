Top Golfers Tee Off at Poona Club Open Tournament

The Poona Club Open Golf Tournament is gearing up to host a stellar lineup from November 6 to 9, with notable names such as World Tour regular Om Prakash Chouhan and Olympian Udayan Mane competing for the prestigious title. The tournament, boasting a whopping Rs 1 crore purse, was unveiled on Tuesday by The Poona Club Golf Course alongside the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), drawing attention from both national and international golf communities.

In addition to Chouhan and Mane, the field is packed with top-tier talents including 2024 Tata Steel PGTI ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Rashid Khan, and Karandeep Kochhar. Foreign participation is strong, with players such as Czech Republic's Stepan Danek and Bangladesh's Mohammad Akbar Hossain adding global flair to the competition.

The demanding 72-hole stroke-play event will feature 126 players, consisting of 123 professionals and three amateurs. After the first 36 holes, the cut will eliminate the less competitive participants, leaving only the top 50 players to battle for the coveted prize in the remaining rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)