Left Menu

Top Golfers Tee Off at Poona Club Open Tournament

The Poona Club Open Golf Tournament is set to take place from November 6-9, featuring top players like Om Prakash Chouhan and Udayan Mane. The event, organized by PGTI, boasts a Rs 1 crore purse and brings international competitors, including Stepan Danek and Kevin Esteve Rigaill, attracting 126 players overall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:00 IST
Top Golfers Tee Off at Poona Club Open Tournament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Poona Club Open Golf Tournament is gearing up to host a stellar lineup from November 6 to 9, with notable names such as World Tour regular Om Prakash Chouhan and Olympian Udayan Mane competing for the prestigious title. The tournament, boasting a whopping Rs 1 crore purse, was unveiled on Tuesday by The Poona Club Golf Course alongside the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), drawing attention from both national and international golf communities.

In addition to Chouhan and Mane, the field is packed with top-tier talents including 2024 Tata Steel PGTI ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Rashid Khan, and Karandeep Kochhar. Foreign participation is strong, with players such as Czech Republic's Stepan Danek and Bangladesh's Mohammad Akbar Hossain adding global flair to the competition.

The demanding 72-hole stroke-play event will feature 126 players, consisting of 123 professionals and three amateurs. After the first 36 holes, the cut will eliminate the less competitive participants, leaving only the top 50 players to battle for the coveted prize in the remaining rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024