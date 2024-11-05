Sanju Samson's Key Role in Rajasthan Royals' Strategic IPL Retention

Rahul Dravid, head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, recently outlined the significant impact of captain Sanju Samson on the team's retention strategy for the forthcoming IPL season. Dravid commended Samson for his nuanced understanding and level-headed approach, emphasizing the value of the strong bonds he has forged with his teammates.

Speaking at JioCinema's IPL Retention Special, Dravid recognized the challenges faced by Samson during retention discussions. He remarked on Samson's comprehensive grasp of team dynamics and the player retention process, stating, "Sanju Samson played a big role in the retention, and it was difficult for him as well. As a captain, he has built a lot of relationships with the players. He has had a lot of balanced views about this."

Looking forward, Dravid expressed clear expectations for the team in terms of both performance and strategic planning at the auction table. He stressed the importance of aiming for victory in the competitive IPL environment, while also acknowledging strategic changes with the RTM rules and the necessity for adaptability. "In the auction, you have to do some preparation and planning, but there you have to show some flexibility. We have built a foundation for us; we have created a base, we have retained a core," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)