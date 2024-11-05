Tragic Lightning Strike at Peruvian Football Match
A lightning strike resulted in the death of a football player and injuries to four others during a match in the Peruvian Andes. The tragic incident halted the local tournament game in Huancayo. This marks the first fatal lightning strike at a football match in Peru.
A lightning strike tragically claimed the life of a 34-year-old football player and injured four others during a game in the Peruvian Andes. The local tournament match, between Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca in Huancayo province, was abruptly interrupted on Sunday when lightning initially struck the field.
Players started leaving the pitch, but a second bolt hit, causing eight to collapse. The local municipality confirmed that Jose de la Cruz, a defender for Familia Chocca, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. 'We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,' said an official statement.
While injuries from lightning strikes at football matches have occurred in Peru before, this incident is noted as the first known fatality. Similar tragedies have been witnessed globally; notably, South African midfielder Luyanda Ntshangase died in 2018 after a lightning strike during a friendly game for Maritzburg United.
(With inputs from agencies.)
