U Mumba Triumphs Against Dabang Delhi in Thrilling Encounter

U Mumba marked their third win of the current season with an impressive 32-26 victory over Dabang Delhi KC, in a tense clash at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. As Season 2 champions, U Mumba displayed strategic prowess, largely thanks to the performances of Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Manjeet, and Rohit Raghav.

The match started at a frenetic pace, with Manjeet and Ashu Malik each netting 4 out of the first 6 points for their respective teams. Zafardanesh soon turned the tides for U Mumba with sharp, strategic raids, giving his team a slight two-point edge midway through the first half.

The first half showcased strong defensive strategies, with both teams preventing easy points. Yogesh was a standout for Dabang Delhi KC, while Sunil Kumar and Sombir anchored the defense for U Mumba. By halftime, U Mumba led narrowly, thanks to a clutch tackle by Sombir.

The second half escalated with Manjeet's opening two-pointer followed by Zafardanesh executing an All Out to stretch U Mumba's lead to six points. Dabang Delhi attempted a resilient comeback, spearheaded by captain Malik. However, U Mumba retained their lead, with Raghav solidifying their strategy in the game's crucial moments.

Dabang Delhi's Yogesh and Malik fought valiantly, narrowing the margin to three points as the clock ticked down. However, tucked in the closing minutes, Manjeet's decisive tackle on Malik thwarted Dabang Delhi's ambitions. Zafardanesh cemented their fate, ensuring U Mumba's victory despite a spirited challenge from the Season 8 champions.

