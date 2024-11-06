Uzbekistan Joins World Boxing: A Step Toward Securing Olympic Future

The boxing federation of Uzbekistan, celebrated for its outstanding performance in securing five gold medals at the Paris Olympics, has officially joined World Boxing, a newly established governing body. This body is dedicated to preserving boxing's presence in the 2028 Los Angeles Games amidst ongoing disputes.

World Boxing, which has recently expanded its ranks to include 55 members, including Kazakhstan, Guatemala, and Laos, is in a bid to gain recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as it seeks to replace the ousted International Boxing Association (IBA).

This strategic move comes as the IOC has set a deadline for early 2025 to collaborate with a new governing body due to prolonged issues of finance and integrity with the IBA, now headed by Russian Umar Kremlev, threatening the pathway to the 2028 Summer Games.

