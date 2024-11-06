Arne Slot and Xabi Alonso faced off in what promised to be a captivating clash.

Ultimately, it was Liverpool's manager, Slot, who emerged victorious against Bayer Leverkusen, led by Alonso. The Reds triumphed 4-0 in their Champions League match, powered by Luis Diaz's hat trick and a goal from Cody Gakpo. Slot, stepping in for the esteemed Jurgen Klopp, has led Liverpool to remarkable success, lifting them to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League standings. His calm leadership contrasts with Alonso's growing reputation as Europe's sought-after young coach.

While Alonso's return to Anfield was anticipated as a possible changing of the guard, he remains respected for his achievements with Leverkusen, including a German title and a reach to the Europa League final. However, Slot's understated approach has quietly brought Liverpool success, establishing his mark and leading his team to eight wins out of ten Premier League games and an unblemished Champions League campaign. Liverpool supporters are hopeful for further triumphs under Slot's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)