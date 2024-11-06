Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals

Coco Gauff claimed her second win over Iga Swiatek in 13 matchups with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at the WTA Finals, propelling her into the semifinals of the season-ending tournament.

The result solidified Aryna Sabalenka's position as the year-end No. 1 player, as Swiatek can't ascend from No. 2 this week.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, ended Swiatek's six-match unbeaten streak at the WTA Finals, disrupting the Polish star's impressive run.

