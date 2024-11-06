Left Menu

Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals

Coco Gauff secured her second victory against Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals, advancing to the semifinals. Her win affects the rankings, ensuring Aryna Sabalenka remains at No. 1. Gauff's triumph ends Swiatek's six-match unbeaten streak at the event and impacts the tournament standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:59 IST
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Coco Gauff claimed her second win over Iga Swiatek in 13 matchups with a 6-3, 6-4 victory at the WTA Finals, propelling her into the semifinals of the season-ending tournament.

The result solidified Aryna Sabalenka's position as the year-end No. 1 player, as Swiatek can't ascend from No. 2 this week.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, ended Swiatek's six-match unbeaten streak at the WTA Finals, disrupting the Polish star's impressive run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

