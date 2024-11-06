Left Menu

Punjab Kings Eye IPL Glory with Strategic Retentions and New Coach

Ahead of the IPL auctions, Punjab Kings retained batters Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh, with CEO Satish Menon emphasizing winning the upcoming season's silverware. Head coach Ricky Ponting is expected to bring fresh ideas. The franchise shows strong faith in Prabhsimran's potential and Shashank's versatility.

Punjab Kings Eye IPL Glory with Strategic Retentions and New Coach
Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon. (Picture: PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions, the Punjab Kings have announced the retention of batters Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh for the next season. Prabhsimran, a staple of the team since 2019, has accumulated 756 runs in 34 games, boasting an average of 22.24 and a remarkable strike rate of 146.23. Meanwhile, Shashank garnered attention last season by amassing 354 runs in 14 matches, with an impressive average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65.

CEO Satish Menon outlined Punjab Kings' ambition to secure the coveted IPL trophy, praising newly-appointed head coach Ricky Ponting for his cricketing acumen. Menon stated, "This auction is crucial as we proceed with maximum purse. With Ponting's strategic insights, we aim to assemble an extraordinary team. Our sights are firmly set on the silverware this season."

Emphasizing their trust in Prabhsimran Singh, Menon said, "We've witnessed Prabhsimran's growth over the years. His performances last season confirm his readiness for the big leagues." On retaining Shashank Singh, he added, "Shashank's adaptable batting and exceptional fielding skills make him indispensable. These players are integral to our campaign." The franchise views Ponting's leadership as pivotal in bringing innovative strategies to the auction table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

