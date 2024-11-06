Uncapped Stars Ready to Shine in T20I Series
Anil Kumble, former Indian cricket captain, gives his support to uncapped players Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ramandeep Singh for their domestic cricket performances. Kumble hopes the trio will receive opportunities during India's T20I series against South Africa, while also highlighting the potential of Sanju Samson for consistency.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble has voiced his support for Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ramandeep Singh, urging for their recognition during India's South Africa tour. The uncapped trio has impressed in domestic cricket, and Kumble believes their hard work deserves reward.
As India prepares for the five-match T20I series against South Africa in Durban, Kumble highlights the character of Dayal, especially his recovery after being hit for consecutive sixes in the IPL. He praises Dayal's left-arm seam abilities and knack for death overs while expressing surprise at Vijaykumar's release by RCB.
Kumble also sees potential in Ramandeep Singh as an all-rounder, emphasizing his fielding prowess and striking ability. He points out the promise of Sanju Samson, following his maiden T20I century, but stresses the need for the batter to maintain consistency at the top of the order.
(With inputs from agencies.)