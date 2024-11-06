Uncapped Stars Ready to Shine in T20I Series

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble has voiced his support for Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ramandeep Singh, urging for their recognition during India's South Africa tour. The uncapped trio has impressed in domestic cricket, and Kumble believes their hard work deserves reward.

As India prepares for the five-match T20I series against South Africa in Durban, Kumble highlights the character of Dayal, especially his recovery after being hit for consecutive sixes in the IPL. He praises Dayal's left-arm seam abilities and knack for death overs while expressing surprise at Vijaykumar's release by RCB.

Kumble also sees potential in Ramandeep Singh as an all-rounder, emphasizing his fielding prowess and striking ability. He points out the promise of Sanju Samson, following his maiden T20I century, but stresses the need for the batter to maintain consistency at the top of the order.

