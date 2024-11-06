Left Menu

Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Propel to Top Test Rankings After Stellar Showdown with New Zealand

In a dramatic shake-up in Test cricket rankings, Rishabh Pant climbs to sixth place following exceptional performances against New Zealand, while Daryl Mitchell advances to seventh. The rankings, which also see movements in bowlers' standings, highlight individual brilliance amid competitive series outcomes across formats.

Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Propel to Top Test Rankings After Stellar Showdown with New Zealand
Rishabh Pant (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant reshuffle within the Test cricket player rankings, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has climbed five places, achieving sixth place after notable performances against New Zealand. The series saw New Zealand secure a 3-0 victory, with Pant's resurgence marking his return to form post-accident.

Daryl Mitchell from New Zealand follows closely, advancing eight places to seventh after his strong showing, including an impressive first-innings score against India. The latest rankings also feature Kane Williamson and notable improvements from England's Joe Root, who maintains his lead, followed by Harry Brook, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Steve Smith.

In the bowlers' category, India's Ravindra Jadeja advances to sixth overall after a remarkable 10-wicket haul. Meanwhile, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada retains the top spot. Rankings for ODI players also saw movement with Shai Hope and Liam Livingstone making significant gains, while bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Mitchell Starc advanced following outstanding performances in recent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

