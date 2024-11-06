Left Menu

Ball Controversy Mars India A vs. Australia A Clash

India A players were dissatisfied with a replacement ball provided during their unofficial Test against Australia A. Ishan Kishan criticized the decision, sparking a call for clarity from Cricket Australia by players like David Warner and Ed Cowan, who suggest bias in handling the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:06 IST
Ball Controversy Mars India A vs. Australia A Clash
Cricket Australia Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

India A players voiced their dissatisfaction with a replacement ball provided on the final day's play in the unofficial Test against Australia A. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the team's discontent stemmed from the ball's condition, not the replacement itself.

The issue arose during the final day of play in Mackay last week when umpires furnished a different ball to the Indian players. Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batter, slammed the call as a "very stupid decision," particularly criticizing the ball's substandard condition.

David Warner and Ed Cowan have called on Cricket Australia for clarity on what transpired. While CA issued a statement explaining the change was due to ball deterioration, critics, including Warner, argued the matter was handled expediently to avoid conflict ahead of India's major series Down Under.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024