Ball Controversy Mars India A vs. Australia A Clash

India A players voiced their dissatisfaction with a replacement ball provided on the final day's play in the unofficial Test against Australia A. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the team's discontent stemmed from the ball's condition, not the replacement itself.

The issue arose during the final day of play in Mackay last week when umpires furnished a different ball to the Indian players. Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper-batter, slammed the call as a "very stupid decision," particularly criticizing the ball's substandard condition.

David Warner and Ed Cowan have called on Cricket Australia for clarity on what transpired. While CA issued a statement explaining the change was due to ball deterioration, critics, including Warner, argued the matter was handled expediently to avoid conflict ahead of India's major series Down Under.

