PT Usha Confirms 38th National Games Dates Despite Scheduling Clash

PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, has confirmed the 38th National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025. Despite a scheduling conflict with the Asian Winter Games, the IOA is committed to hosting a successful event with necessary adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:52 IST
PT Usha (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement, PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), has confirmed the dates for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. In a letter addressed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, she emphasized the event's importance and assured the commitment of the IOA to its successful execution. This assurance comes even as the IOA's Special General Meeting, originally slated for October 25, 2025, faces an indefinite postponement.

The approved dates for the National Games, spanning from January 28 to February 14, 2025, present a scheduling conflict. The Asian Winter Games are concurrently planned in Harbin, China, from February 7 to February 14, posing a challenge as India is expected to send a significant delegation. PT Usha underscored the necessity to adjust the National Games timeline to avoid overlap, ensuring the sports events run smoothly.

Reaffirming the IOA's dedication to advancing sports in India, PT Usha highlighted the institution of a Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) alongside other pivotal committees to meticulously oversee the preparations. This effort aims at delivering an outstanding sporting event in Uttarakhand. Such initiatives also reflect the IOA's broader objective to cultivate a robust sports culture across the nation, making the National Games a cornerstone in India's sports calendar.

