Manchester City in Crisis After Crushing UCL Defeat to Sporting CP

In the wake of a staggering 4-1 loss to Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted that the team is currently facing a considerable crisis. The match at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon saw an early advantage for Manchester City thanks to Phil Foden's goal in the fourth minute.

However, the momentum shifted as Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres equalized in the 38th minute. The second half became a nightmare for City, with Sporting CP taking control and netting three more goals. Maximiliano Araujo scored in the 46th minute, with Gyokeres adding two more in the 49th and 80th minutes.

Reflecting on the match with Sky Sports, Silva expressed concerns about the team's trajectory and the need for rapid improvement. He emphasized the importance of getting injured players back on the pitch to fortify their lineup. Manchester City is currently placed sixth in their UCL group with their sights set on their next Premier League match against Brighton Albion.

(With inputs from agencies.)