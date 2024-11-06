Benjamin Mendy Wins Legal Battle Over Withheld Wages

In a significant legal win, former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has successfully claimed over £11 million in wages withheld by the club. Mendy was initially charged with sexual offences, later cleared, but faced financial deductions deemed unlawful by a court ruling on Wednesday.

The France international, aged 30, argued against the financial measures imposed by Manchester City, stating they were unjust as he was cleared of all charges. In January 2023, he was acquitted of multiple rape and sexual assault charges, with the latest retrial reaffirming his innocence.

Judge Joanne Dunlop's written ruling acknowledged Manchester City's right to withhold pay for Mendy's periods in custody but declared the withholding over extended months unfair. Now playing for France's Lorient, Mendy calls for prompt payment to conclude this challenging chapter.

