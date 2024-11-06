Benjamin Mendy Wins Legal Battle Over Withheld Wages
Benjamin Mendy, a former Manchester City defender, won a legal case to recover over £11 million in wages withheld by the club after being charged with and later acquitted of sexual offences. The court ruled the club unlawfully withheld wages during periods Mendy was not in custody.
In a significant legal win, former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has successfully claimed over £11 million in wages withheld by the club. Mendy was initially charged with sexual offences, later cleared, but faced financial deductions deemed unlawful by a court ruling on Wednesday.
The France international, aged 30, argued against the financial measures imposed by Manchester City, stating they were unjust as he was cleared of all charges. In January 2023, he was acquitted of multiple rape and sexual assault charges, with the latest retrial reaffirming his innocence.
Judge Joanne Dunlop's written ruling acknowledged Manchester City's right to withhold pay for Mendy's periods in custody but declared the withholding over extended months unfair. Now playing for France's Lorient, Mendy calls for prompt payment to conclude this challenging chapter.
(With inputs from agencies.)