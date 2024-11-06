Zheng Qinwen Shines at WTA Finals with Historic Semi-Final Reach

China's rising tennis star, Zheng Qinwen, has advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, demonstrating her formidable skill with a straight-set victory over Italian competitor Jasmine Paolini. Her 6-1 6-1 triumph underscores an impressive debut performance in the tournament.

The 22-year-old athlete distinguished herself as the youngest player to reach the semi-finals since Petra Kvitova in 2011. Zheng's masterful delivery of 12 aces contributed to her stellar 30th win among 34 matches since her Wimbledon outing. "It's one of the best performances of the year," Zheng stated confidently.

With a commanding 77% success rate on her first serves, Zheng has become the second Chinese woman to advance to the last four in the WTA Finals, following Li Na. Expressing gratitude towards her supporters, she remains optimistic despite the challenging competition. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka leads the group after her victory over Paolini, setting up a crucial encounter against Elena Rybakina.

(With inputs from agencies.)