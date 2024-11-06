Left Menu

Damian McKenzie Returns as Flyhalf in New Zealand's Battle Against Ireland

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie returns to the flyhalf position for a rugby match against Ireland, replacing the concussed Beauden Barrett. Asafo Aumua also joins the team as hooker for Codie Taylor. The match promises intensity and passion as both teams prepare for the fierce confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:44 IST
Damian McKenzie makes a significant return to the flyhalf role for New Zealand's upcoming game against Ireland in Dublin this Friday. His return to the number 10 jersey replaces Beauden Barrett, who is sidelined due to a concussion sustained in their narrow 24-22 victory over England at Twickenham.

In another forced change, Asafo Aumua steps in as hooker for Codie Taylor, also out due to concussion. Despite these changes, the rest of the New Zealand lineup remains consistent, with Mark Tele'a and Caleb Clarke joining Will Jordan in an assertive back three.

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson emphasizes the energy and anticipation surrounding the match, underscoring the team's readiness following their post-England preparations. Their previous encounter saw New Zealand edge out a win against Ireland in last year's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, setting the stage for this spirited rematch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

