West Indies Triumph Over England with Stellar Centuries

Brilliant centuries from Keacy Carty and Brandon King propelled West Indies to an eight-wicket win over England in the final ODI in Barbados, sealing a 2-1 series victory. England's batting recovery efforts, led by Phil Salt and Jofra Archer, fell short against the hosts' dominant batting display.

In a commanding show of skill, Keacy Carty and Brandon King each scored remarkable centuries, leading West Indies to seal an eight-wicket victory over England in the third ODI in Barbados on Wednesday. This triumph also secured a 2-1 series win for the hosts.

England initially struggled but managed to post 263-8, thanks to Phil Salt's 74 and Jofra Archer's late unbeaten 38. However, Carty's impressive 128 not out and King's 102 led a formidable 209-run partnership, guiding West Indies to a decisive victory.

As the teams gear up for the T20 Internationals, England faces the challenge of rebounding from their third consecutive ODI series defeat since their World Cup campaign in India. Shai Hope, captain of the victorious West Indies team, praised his team's consistent performance and expressed enthusiasm for future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

