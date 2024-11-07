Left Menu

West Indies Triumphs Over England with Thrilling Eight-Wicket Victory in Barbados

West Indies secured a 2-1 series win against England in the third ODI match with an outstanding performance by Matthew Forde, named Player of the Series. Brandon King and Keacy Carty's exceptional innings led the team to an eight-wicket victory, overcoming England's initial strong start and sluggish bowling.

Matthew Forde. (Picture: Windies Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

In a thrilling contest at the Kensington Oval, the West Indies team clinched a decisive eight-wicket victory over England in the third ODI, securing a 2-1 series triumph. The Caribbean side excelled, adapting quickly to the slow pitch conditions in Barbados, as noted by seamer Matthew Forde.

Forde's incredible performance throughout the series earned him the Player of the Series title, having taken eight wickets at an impressive average of 16.38. He expressed delight over the win, emphasizing the team's strong camaraderie and mutual support as key factors in their success.

England, after choosing to bat, posted a total of 263/8, largely bolstered by Phil Salt's notable innings. However, they struggled to build partnerships, facing fierce bowling led by Forde. In response, West Indies' Brandon King and Keacy Carty delivered formidable centuries, leading the team to a comfortable victory as England's bowlers faltered in defending the total.

