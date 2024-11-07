Left Menu

Conor Benn Cleared: A Return to Boxing After Doping Drama

Conor Benn, the son of former champion Nigel Benn, rejoices as his suspension over failed drug tests is lifted by the National Anti-Doping Panel. Initially cleared of intentional doping, Benn faced a provisional suspension in May. He expresses relief and readiness to return to boxing.

Conor Benn expressed eagerness to return to boxing after his provisional suspension was lifted following a decision by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP). Benn, son of former super-middleweight champion Nigel Benn, had to cancel a fight against Chris Eubank Jr due to trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene found in his system.

Despite initially being cleared of intentional doping, UK anti-doping authorities reinstated Benn's suspension in May. On Wednesday, UKAD acknowledged the NADP decision that lifted Benn's provisional suspension, citing insufficient evidence to prove Benn committed a doping violation.

Benn, who boasts a 23-0 record, shared his relief on Instagram, emphasizing his passion for boxing and advocacy for clean sport. He looks forward to resuming his boxing career after two challenging years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

