Conor Benn Cleared: A Return to Boxing After Doping Drama

Conor Benn expressed eagerness to return to boxing after his provisional suspension was lifted following a decision by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP). Benn, son of former super-middleweight champion Nigel Benn, had to cancel a fight against Chris Eubank Jr due to trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene found in his system.

Despite initially being cleared of intentional doping, UK anti-doping authorities reinstated Benn's suspension in May. On Wednesday, UKAD acknowledged the NADP decision that lifted Benn's provisional suspension, citing insufficient evidence to prove Benn committed a doping violation.

Benn, who boasts a 23-0 record, shared his relief on Instagram, emphasizing his passion for boxing and advocacy for clean sport. He looks forward to resuming his boxing career after two challenging years.

