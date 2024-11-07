Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya Chase Landmark T20I Records Against South Africa

As India preps for a T20I series against South Africa, bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya aim for record-breaking performances. Arshdeep seeks to become India's top T20I wicket-taker with 100 wickets, while both he and Pandya currently stand at 87 wickets each, behind leader Yuzvendra Chahal's 96.

Updated: 07-11-2024 12:25 IST
Arshdeep Singh. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
India is set to face South Africa in a four-match T20I series, with seamer Arshdeep Singh on the cusp of a significant milestone. Arshdeep, who debuted in T20Is in 2022 against England, has played 56 matches and taken 87 wickets with an economy rate of 8.28.

In the recent T20I series against Bangladesh, Arshdeep claimed four wickets with a stellar average of 10.00 in two innings. As he competes against the Proteas, he aims to become India's leading wicket-taker and potentially the first to reach 100 wickets in T20Is.

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the current record for India with 96 wickets. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, also aiming for the milestone, has claimed 87 wickets in T20Is. Pandya debuted in 2016 and delivered a modest performance against Bangladesh, managing only one wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah, another top India pacer, will not join the race in the upcoming series, as he rests ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah is currently third on the wicket-taking list with 89 wickets.

The series kicks off on November 8 in Durban, with subsequent matches in Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg. India has announced a robust squad including players like Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

