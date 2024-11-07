Australia A Takes Early Lead Over India A in Melbourne Clash

Australia A asserted dominance over India A as Day 1 concluded in the second unofficial Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. The hosts stood at 53/2 at stumps, trailing by 108 runs, with Sam Konstas and Marcus Harris at the crease.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Australia A's decision paid off as India A's top order collapsed in a dismal performance. KL Rahul, opening in a bid for readiness ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, managed only four runs. Dhruv Jurel was a standout for the visitors with a fighting 80, as Michael Neser spearheaded Australia A's attack, taking four wickets.

Despite brief resistance from Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Reddy, India A succumbed to a total of 161. Australia A's opening innings was fraught with its own challenges, losing two early wickets. On Day 2, Harris and Konstas aim to build a commanding lead while India A seeks to regroup before the high-stakes series.

(With inputs from agencies.)