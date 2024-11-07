Left Menu

Fraser-McGurk Defends Aggressive Play Amid Criticism

Jake Fraser-McGurk, a young Australian batsman, refutes Ian Healy's criticism, vowing to maintain his aggressive style in the second ODI against Pakistan. Despite criticism for their approach, Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short are determined to challenge Pakistan's bowlers in the initial overs, believing it's crucial for success.

Updated: 07-11-2024 18:23 IST
Young Australian batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk has brushed off former Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy's criticism, insisting he will maintain an aggressive playing style with teammate Matthew Short in the upcoming second ODI against Pakistan.

Australia clinched a narrow two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the series opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, thanks to skipper Pat Cummins' composed 32 not out. However, the win didn't spare them from Healy's censure, as he criticized their 'egotistical' batting approach when a more pragmatic strategy was warranted.

Healy, speaking on SEN, described the young batsmen's performance as reminiscent of 'schoolyard cricket' and lamented the poor shot selection from Fraser-McGurk and Short, who contributed only modestly to the scoreboard. Despite this critique, the 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk is resolute in his approach, confident that taking on the first 10 overs with aggression sets a strong platform for the remainder of the innings.

Pakistan's tactic of bowling short to surprise the Australian batters did provide some challenges, but Fraser-McGurk expresses readiness to face such strategies, inviting Pakistan to adopt the same approach in Adelaide. 'We're instructed to be aggressive at the start,' he shared, acknowledging Pakistan's world-class bowling but affirming that their batting lineup is prepared for the contest ahead.

With the Adelaide Oval's inviting boundaries, whether Pakistan persists with their short-ball strategy remains uncertain. Nonetheless, Fraser-McGurk and Short are undeterred, eager to exploit any opportunity to assert their aggressive style early in the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

