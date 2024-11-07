Suryakumar Yadav: Following Rohit Sharma's Leadership 'Route'

Suryakumar Yadav embraces the leadership philosophy of Rohit Sharma, highlighting the importance of understanding players and maintaining team unity. As the new T20 captain following India's T20 World Cup win, Yadav adapted Sharma's tactics, balancing personal insights and team dynamics.

Yadav stresses that victory and defeat are inherent in sports, and he learned from Sharma that maintaining character through ups and downs is crucial. For him, Sharma exemplifies leadership by how he strategizes and interacts with players, both on and off the field.

Believing in the power of off-field relationships to influence on-field success, Yadav emphasizes player comfort and expression, aiming to understand and support his team under pressure. Despite being labeled a one-format player, he remains open to future Test cricket opportunities, continuously participating in domestic games.

(With inputs from agencies.)