Suryakumar Yadav: Following Rohit Sharma's Leadership 'Route'

Suryakumar Yadav admires Rohit Sharma's leadership style, emphasizing player understanding and off-field bonding. After succeeding as India's T20 captain, Surya adapted these tactics, blending his own ideas for success. He stresses the importance of balance in sports and values player freedom and comfort to enhance performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:21 IST
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav embraces the leadership philosophy of Rohit Sharma, highlighting the importance of understanding players and maintaining team unity. As the new T20 captain following India's T20 World Cup win, Yadav adapted Sharma's tactics, balancing personal insights and team dynamics.

Yadav stresses that victory and defeat are inherent in sports, and he learned from Sharma that maintaining character through ups and downs is crucial. For him, Sharma exemplifies leadership by how he strategizes and interacts with players, both on and off the field.

Believing in the power of off-field relationships to influence on-field success, Yadav emphasizes player comfort and expression, aiming to understand and support his team under pressure. Despite being labeled a one-format player, he remains open to future Test cricket opportunities, continuously participating in domestic games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

