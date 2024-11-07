Left Menu

Coventry City Part Ways with Longest-Serving EFL Manager Mark Robins

Coventry City has dismissed Mark Robins, the English Football League's (EFL) longest-serving manager, after a series of poor performances. This decision follows Coventry's 2-1 loss at home to Derby County, placing them 17th in the Championship, level with teams in the relegation zone.

In a significant move within English football, Coventry City has terminated the tenure of Mark Robins, the English Football League's longest-serving manager. The decision was announced on Thursday after the team's 2-1 defeat to Derby County, leaving them in 17th place with little distinction from the relegation zone.

Mark Robins, who took the helm at Coventry for a second spell in 2017, achieved notable success by advancing the team from League Two to the Championship. Despite reaching the Championship playoff final and narrowly missing out on an FA Cup final berth in 2023, recent performance woes have overshadowed these achievements.

The club stated that the choice to part ways with Robins, after more than seven successful years, was challenging but necessary due to inadequate team performance. Rhys Carr, the assistant manager, will take over as interim head ahead of their critical match against league leaders Sunderland.

