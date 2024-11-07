Mushfiqur Rahim's Injury Clouds Bangladesh's ODI Hopes Against Afghanistan

Bangladesh cricket star Mushfiqur Rahim is sidelined for the rest of the One Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan following a finger injury sustained during the series opener. The injury comes after Bangladesh's disappointing 92-run defeat to Afghanistan, unable to meet the target of 235 runs. As the team gears up for the second ODI, the absence of Rahim is a significant blow to their lineup.

Team physio Delowar Hossain confirmed the fracture of Rahim's left index finger at the fingertip, injured during Afghanistan's batting. "An X-ray post-match revealed the break near the DIP joint," said Hossain in a statement from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). With conservative treatment being applied, Rahim is ruled out for the series, prompting questions about his role in upcoming matches, including the looming tour of the West Indies.

This latest injury adds to Rahim's recent struggles, having previously been sidelined due to a thumb fracture. The squad now faces the challenge of filling the wicketkeeper position in Rahim's absence, especially with Litton Das also indisposed. Jaker Ali is anticipated to step in for the matches. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is expected to announce squads for their West Indies tour shortly after, while aiming to equalize in the Sharjah-hosted second ODI this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)