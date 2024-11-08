Alzarri Joseph Suspended Over Field Placement Dispute with Captain
Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been banned for two matches following a heated dispute with West Indies captain Shai Hope over field placements during a match against England. Joseph apologized for his conduct, acknowledging his lapse in judgment, as the team prepares for a Twenty20 series.
- Country:
- Barbados
Cricket West Indies has suspended fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for two matches after a high-profile dispute with captain Shai Hope over field placements during a one-day international against England.
The incident occurred during a match on Wednesday, where West Indies secured a victory by eight wickets to win the three-match series. Joseph's protest over field placements during one of his overs drew significant attention, as he left the field mid-game in disagreement.
On Thursday, the cricket board announced the decision, stating that Joseph's actions failed to meet their professional standards. In response, Joseph issued a public apology, expressing regret for his behavior and acknowledging the potential impact of his actions on fans and teammates.
