Left Menu

Alzarri Joseph Suspended Over Field Placement Dispute with Captain

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been banned for two matches following a heated dispute with West Indies captain Shai Hope over field placements during a match against England. Joseph apologized for his conduct, acknowledging his lapse in judgment, as the team prepares for a Twenty20 series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bridgetown | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:22 IST
Alzarri Joseph Suspended Over Field Placement Dispute with Captain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Cricket West Indies has suspended fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for two matches after a high-profile dispute with captain Shai Hope over field placements during a one-day international against England.

The incident occurred during a match on Wednesday, where West Indies secured a victory by eight wickets to win the three-match series. Joseph's protest over field placements during one of his overs drew significant attention, as he left the field mid-game in disagreement.

On Thursday, the cricket board announced the decision, stating that Joseph's actions failed to meet their professional standards. In response, Joseph issued a public apology, expressing regret for his behavior and acknowledging the potential impact of his actions on fans and teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024