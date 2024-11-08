Ian Smith Champions Will Young for New Zealand's No.3 Spot

Legendary New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith has come forward with a solid recommendation for the national team, urging them to stick with Will Young at the crucial number three spot following his impressive feats in the recent series against India. Young's outstanding performance was instrumental in New Zealand achieving a historic 3-0 ICC World Test Championship series whitewash in the sub-continent.

Young's tenacity saw him rack up 244 runs at a remarkable average of 48.80 throughout the series, earning him the Player of the Series title. This victory keeps New Zealand in the race for the World Test Championship Final at Lord's next year. With an upcoming home series against England, where former captain Kane Williamson is expected to return, selectors face tough decisions. However, Smith is clear on his stance that Young should remain a fixture in the lineup.

In discussions on New Zealand's SENZ radio, Smith remarked, 'Will Young must be in the top six, likely at number three; he has shown remarkable organization and style in challenging conditions.' Despite not scoring a century, Smith emphasized that Young's consistent performance made him a standout candidate for the Player of the Series accolade, a sentiment echoed by cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar.

